Dark Hope is a puzzle adventure game set in a steampunk world where electricity started and ended its existence with the light bulb. Towering clockwork puzzles and archaic symbols cover the halls. Strange rifts of light span the hallways. Something lurks in the dark your only hope to freedom is to find the truth about this strange abandoned lab.

You wake up in a hallway, No one is around. Where the exit once was all you can see is black, Smoke fills the air. Where are you? Where did everyone go?

The vast majority of the puzzle are environmental mechanical puzzles and discovering clues as to the nature of this strange facility.





Clock work gizmos galore

Books tons and tons of books filled with lab notes and plans

Buttons to push and valves to turn

A challenging puzzle adventure for those who do not want to be spoon fed

Bring your own notebook





You must launch this game for the first time from the Itch.io APP