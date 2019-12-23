Dark Hope: A Puzzle Adventure
Dark Hope is a puzzle adventure game set in a steampunk world where electricity started and ended its existence with the light bulb. Towering clockwork puzzles and archaic symbols cover the halls. Strange rifts of light span the hallways. Something lurks in the dark your only hope to freedom is to find the truth about this strange abandoned lab.
You wake up in a hallway, No one is around. Where the exit once was all you can see is black, Smoke fills the air. Where are you? Where did everyone go?
The vast majority of the puzzle are environmental mechanical puzzles and discovering clues as to the nature of this strange facility.
- Clock work gizmos galore
- Books tons and tons of books filled with lab notes and plans
- Buttons to push and valves to turn
- A challenging puzzle adventure for those who do not want to be spoon fed
- Bring your own notebook
|Updated
|1 day ago
|Status
|Released
|Platforms
|Windows, macOS, Linux
|Release date
|2 days ago
|Author
|BrokenBunnyStudios
|Genre
|Adventure, Puzzle
|Made with
|Unity, Blender
|Tags
|Exploration, Horror, myst, Mystery, Steampunk, Story Rich
|Average session
|A few hours
|Languages
|English
|Inputs
|Keyboard, Mouse
In order to download this game you must purchase it at or above the minimum price of $9.79 USD. Your purchase comes with a Steam key. You will get access to the following files:
Development log
- Dark Hope: Launch day!1 day ago
- Bug fixes for nightly buildMar 06, 2019
- Nightly buildsMar 05, 2019
- Some minor updatesFeb 22, 2019
- Dark Hope Moving into early accessFeb 18, 2019